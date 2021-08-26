BBNaija’s Mike Celebrates Son’s 1st Birthday

BBNaija Pepper Dem season four first runner-up, Mike Edwards, has celebrated his son, Matthew on his first birthday, Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Mike took to his Instagram page to share videos of his son as a baby.

He wrote how proud he is to be Matthew’s father and thanked his wife, Perri for being an amazing wife.

Read Also: “Black Women Deserve Love That Doesn’t Require Suffering First” – BBNaija’s Mike Edwards

“Our junior boss is 1 years old today! 😅 so proud to be your papa @matthewoedwards watching you grow is such a joy ❤️ I can’t thank my wife @itspsd enough for all you’ve done this year keeping everything together you deserve a vacation Sha #HappyBirthday #BabyMatthew #MikeandPerri,” he wrote.