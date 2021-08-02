BBNaija’s Prince Celebrates His 26th Birthday

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Prince Nelson has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate himself on his birthday, Monday, August 2, 2021.

The former Mr Nigeria cum reality TV star who clocks 26 on August 2, 2021 shared a picture of himself on his verified page on the photo-sharing app on Monday morning and wrote:

“This past year has been absolutely surreal for me, the best in my life so far, looking back to how far I’ve come and how much I’ve accomplished in this past year, all I can say is THANK YOU GOD!!!

I can’t even begin to put into words all the emotions I’m feeling right now, but in all the strongest is Gratitude. I’m thankful to God for bringing me this far. Thankful for my ever supportive family y’all are the best ❤️

Thankful for my friends who has always had my back (I know I’m not the best friend to keep but y’all are still here). Thankful for my family, RA y’all are a blessing.. all I can say is Wow. Thankful for all the brands that has worked with me and trusted me with their brand🙏

Thankful for everyone who has been a part of my success journey, who has supported one way or the other, directly and indirectly. God bless you all. Thankful for my Parents; Y’all raised a KING👑 Cheers to many more years of Greatness, because I ONLY JUST Began. Cheers to 26 YEARS A PRINCE 👑 🎉”