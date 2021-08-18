“Be Kind, Take Mental Health Seriously,” Actress Ifunanya Ukpabia Tells Fans

Nigerian actress, Ifunanya Ukpabia, has advised people to be kind to others because no one knows what they may be going through.

According to the movie star, people tend to hide under toxicity to show their real self and then turn around to call it cruise.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories:

“People hide under toxicity to show their real self, then turn around and call it cruise. What some people see as cruise these days is enough to send one to depression. Mental health should be taken seriously. Be kind! You don’t know what the next person is going through.”