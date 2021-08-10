Being A Christian In The Music Industry Is Not Easy – DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has said that it’s not easy to be a Christian in the music industry.

The billionaire heiress took to her Instagram Stories to state this.

According to the musician, although she does not go to church as often as she wants to, there is still always warmth in her heart.

Read Also: “Weight Isn’t My Priority,” DJ Cuppy Replies Fan

In her words:

“I don’t go to church as often as I want to, but it always puts the warmth back in my heart… Being a Christian in the cold music industry isn’t always easy. I have my moments of warmth back in my heart… Being a Christian in the cold music industry isn’t always easy. I have my moments of deep discouragement. I have to go to God in prayer and say, ‘Forgive me,’ or ‘Help me.’ Remind yourself that God is with you and nothing can defeat him.”