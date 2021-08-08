Being Blacklisted Made Me Become A Producer – Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Rita Dominic, has said that being blacklisted in Nollywood made her become a producer.

The veteran movie star made this revelation as a guest on the Phantom Xtraordinaire Show hosted by Tobi Bakre.

In her words:

“At some point in my career, I wanted to evolve and do different things. But the people I used to work with then couldn’t be bothered, so I wasn’t getting work. I was blacklisted silently. Back then, there was a major blacklisting (of some actors). However, mine was silent. That was actually one of the things that made me start producing movies.”