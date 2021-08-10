Being Married Is Not An Achievement For Me – Uriel Oputa

BBNaija See Gobbe season two ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa has slammed those who asked her to get married.

Uriel made this known via her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, 2021.

“I posted a video and read the dumbest comment ‘go and marry you son old.’ And I looked freaking sexy in the video, ain’t gonna lie and the only thing you could say is I should go and marry. I know my age and I am not old,” she said.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Uriel Slams Yvonne Nelson For Saying Waist Trainers Don’t Work

“What if I don’t want to get married? Is it by force to get married? I come from a place, the United Kingdom that you’d never ever get to. A passport you’d never have in your wildest dreams. I’m established there and I am about to be established in Nigeria, something you’d never know anything about,” she continued.

“Yet you open your dirty mouth to say why haven’t I gotten married. Listen being married is not an achievement for me. A lot of women in their marriages want to get out,” she added.