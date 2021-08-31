Bobrisky Flaunts Wads Of Cash Received For His 30th Birthday

Popular controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has shared wads of cash he received as a gift for his 30th birthday.

The crossdresser who had created a lot of hype for his 30th birthday on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 by posting several glamorous photos of himself on his Instagram page posted a video of the wads of the cash.

Top on the list of guests the drag queen has announced will be gracing his 30th birthday party include Mercy Eke, Eniola Badmus, and Faith Ojo.

Information Nigeria recalls the crossdresser revealed that he had already spent half a billion naira to put together a befitting birthday party for himself.