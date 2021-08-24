Bobrisky Splashes N500m On Forthcoming 30th Birthday Party

Popular controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has revealed that he has spent half a billion naira on his forthcoming 30th birthday party.

The drag queen who has been promoting his forthcoming 30th birthday party on his social media pages took to Snapchat to reveal the amount of money that has gone into the planning of the party.

He wrote:

“Girls don’t go and copy me o. Can you use over 30 million for invites only? Moet is 35,000 each multiply by 400 (14 million). I’m the biggest girl in this country don’t worry. Total money for my invites is 32,000,000 who is the biggest girl again? I bought myself a birthday worth 450 million, interior cost 50 million. Total 500,000,000 I will upload it in October cos I’m not done with the interior, so let’s wait!!!!”