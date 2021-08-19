Boko Haram: MURIC Seeks Support For Zulum To Rehabilitate Repentant Insurgents

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the Federal Government, individuals, and groups to help the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, in efforts to rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram fighters and their families.

The Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the plea in a statement on Thursday.

Professor Akintola stated that the North-East war zone has witnessed a dramatic change with Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters laying down their arms in large numbers.

He expressed that this development has exerted pressure on the finances of the state government, therefore, the need for help from the federal government and the Nigerian Army.

The statement said, “The state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday (Wednesday) appealed to both the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to assist the state in resettling the surrendering fighters.

“A governor who spends most of the day with troops at the war front and most of the night walking around the city, visiting hospitals and teaching in classrooms to ensure that all sectors are working needs to be supported.

“Peace-making is cheaper than fighting wars while meaningful development and growth can only occur in a peaceful environment. Federal government should therefore go all out in ensuring that its de-radicalising process is accompanied by stomach infrastructure and economic resettlement.

“Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters, who are surrendering, should be resettled and trained in vocations that can enable them to cater for themselves and their families in future. Quick and meaningful resettlement will encourage the remaining insurgents and fighters to embrace peace,” Akintola said.