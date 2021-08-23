Brandy Inspired Me To Start Singing – Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has said that Brandy inspired her to start singing.

The 41-year-old singer whose new song with the veteran American singer titled ‘Somebody’s Son’ is topping the airwaves revealed this during her chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for the premiere of her EP, ‘Water & Garri’.

The singer had earlier shared on her Instagram page the video of her reaction when she first listened to Brandy’s verse on the song while in the studio.

Tiwa Savage was shocked to hear Brandy sing in Yoruba.

Some comments on the post read:

@brodashaggi wrote: “My reaction was more hearing her sing in Yoruba. She understood the assignment and killed it. This EP is a bomb!”

@tokemakinwa wrote: “Her tearing up made me tear up all over again. Priceless. 2 queens just in awe of each other’s creativity.”

@genevievennaji wrote: “Wholesome ❤️”

@kaffydance wrote: “Awwww dreams do come true. This right here brought tears.”