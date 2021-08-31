BREAKING: Akeredolu Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has signed into law the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the State House of Assembly.

The assent to the bill by the Governor is coming a few days after the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari that 368 grazing sites across the 25 states of the country should be reviewed.

Recall that the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo on Monday, revealed that Akeredolu would sign the anti-open grazing bill to law on Tuesday.

He stated that this was in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum at its last meeting in Lagos.