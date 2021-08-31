BREAKING: CBN Orders Banks To Publish Names, BVN Of Forex Defaulters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all banks to publish names of customers who try to break the rules on Forex acquisition on their website.

In a circular issued by the on Tuesday, the bank outlined the fraudulent practices to include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of Personal Travel Allowance and Business Travel Allowance

The bank said the new directive was given to curb the unwholesome conduct of some unscrupulous customers who are trying to circumvent its new forex policy.

The circular which was addressed to all banks was titled, “Publication of names of Defaulters of a CBN policy on sale of Forex for PTA/BTA” and signed by the bank’s Director, Banking Supervision Department, Haruna Mustafa.

The circular read in full, “ The CBN has received and noted with concern reports of sharp practices by some unscrupulous customers to circumvent the new CBN policy on the sale of forex for overseas personal and business travel.

“Some of these unwholesome practices include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of PTA/BTA. This trend, if not curbed, portends risk to the integrity and stability of the forex market.

“Consequently, further to the various measures already put in place, all banks are hereby directed to publish on their websites the names and BVN of defaulting customers who present fake travel documents or cancel their tickets and fail to return the purchased PTA/BTA within two (weeks) as stipulated in the customer declaration form signed by them.”