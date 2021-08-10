BREAKING: EFCC Quizzes Ex-Bayelsa Gov Dickson

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed a former Bayelsa Governor and senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson.

According to a source, Dickson presented himself to the EFCC following an invitation by the agency.

According to the source, the ex-Governor was grilled over allegations bordering on abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds during his eight-year administration in Bayelsa State between 2012 and 2020.

Also Read: Why EFCC Grilled Me, Saraki Breaks Silence

The source said: “The former governor who arrived the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja at about 11am was questioned by a team of operatives investigating the allegations against him.

“Though the details of the allegations against the governor were sketchy as of press time, the allegations relate to issues of assets declaration and misapplication of intervention funds and other assets belonging to the Bayelsa State government.

The Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the invitation of the former Governor.