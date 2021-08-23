BREAKING: Industrial Court Orders Resident Doctors To Suspend Strike

The National Industrial Court has ordered the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend its ongoing strike.

Justice John Targema gave the order on Monday in an ex parte application by the Federal Government.

Also Read: Resident Doctors Strike: Health Not A Priority To Our Leaders, Nigerians Groan

He ruled: “It is hereby ordered that claimant/applicant and the defendant/respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Justice Targema adjourned the substantive suit to September 15 and ruled that a hearing notice should be issued and served on the defendant.

Resident doctors in the country have been on strike since the 2nd of August 2021.

More details shortly…