BREAKING: Kebbi Assembly Speaker, Deputy Impeached

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has impeached the Speaker, Abdulmumeen Kamba, and the Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Buhari-Aleiro.

Their impeachment was announced by the Chairman House Committee on Information and Culture, Muhammad Tukur, after a closed-door plenary session in the Assembly on Tuesday

Tukur stated that the speaker was immediately replaced by Deputy Chief Whip, Muhammad Abubakar- Lolo (APC – Bagudo West) while the Deputy Speaker was replaced by Muhammad Ankwai (APC – Zuru).