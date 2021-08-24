BREAKING: Kebbi Assembly Speaker, Deputy Impeached

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has impeached the Speaker, Abdulmumeen Kamba, and the Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Buhari-Aleiro.
Their impeachment was announced by the Chairman House Committee on Information and Culture, Muhammad Tukur, after a closed-door plenary session in the Assembly on Tuesday
Also Read: Secondus Reacts To Court Order Stopping Him As PDP National Chairman
Tukur stated that the speaker was immediately replaced by Deputy Chief Whip, Muhammad Abubakar- Lolo (APC – Bagudo West) while the Deputy Speaker was replaced by Muhammad Ankwai (APC – Zuru).
- While the reason for their impeachment was not disclosed, Tukur said 20 members of the Assembly out of 24 attended the closed-door session.