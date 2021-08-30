Broken Engagement: Uche Maduagwu throws a shade at his colleague, Alexx Ekubo who recently suffered a relationship setback

Actor, Uche Maduagwu, has thrown a shade at his colleague, Alexx Ekubo, who recently suffered a relationship setback as he and his ex fiancé, Fancy Acholonu, called off their engagement.

This came as a rude shock to all as preparations for their wedding were in top gear. Fancy however announced their break up in am Instagram post where she stated that everyone should be able to ‘live their truth.’

On Saturday, August 28, Alex bagged a doctorate degree from the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Gestion in Benin Republic.

Uche while reacting to Alex’s latest achievement, opined that it is unwise of him to celebrate his honorary degree since his relationship just packed up.

See his post below: