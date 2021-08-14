Buhari Appoints Husseini Baba-Yusuf As Acting FCT Chief Judge

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the acting Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the Director of Information, Soji Oye, on Saturday.

Also Read: Buhari’s Visit To Me In London Shows He’s A Caring Leader —Tinubu

The statement indicated that “The acting appointment takes effect from 1, August 2021.

“Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, on Monday, August 16, 2021 by 10am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”