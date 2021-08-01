Buhari Committed To Returning Money States Spend On Federal Roads – Minister

Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, has disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has refunded states, billions of naira spent on constructing federal roads.

He made the disclosure during a visit to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Aliyu was in Kebbi to ascertain the level of work executed by the state government on the construction of some federal roads in the state.

“Out of the total distance of roads we have across the country, 34,000 kms plus are under the jurisdiction of the federal government out of which we are currently working on over 13,000 kms simultaneously with over 800 contracts currently ongoing.

“Before now, some states may find it extremely necessary, because of urgency, to approach the federal government to seek permission to construct federal roads that are within their states.

“The federal government will give them the permission and they will be reimbursed later. Before 2016 or around that period, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) set up a committee to verify and clear road construction executed by some state governments.

“The committee headed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Babatunde Raji Fashola was able to clear and verify 25 states who built federal government roads in their states.”