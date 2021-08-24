Buhari Is The Worst President When It Comes To Security – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has slammed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as the worst when it comes to handling security matters.

Governor Ortom stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

He said he was disappointed at the way the president has handled certain critical matters in the country, especially insecurity.

“Mr President is pushing me to think that what they say about him, that he has a hidden agenda in this country is true,” Ortom said, adding: “because it is very clear that he wants to fulanise but he is not the first Fulani president.

“Shagari was a Fulani President, Yar’ Adua was a Fulani President and they were the best in the history. But President Buhari is the worst President when it comes to issues of security and keeping his promises.

“Go back to 2015, what did he say, human rights issues, he talked about press freedom, about the economy, corruption, security, tell me one that Mr President has achieved.

“He has achieved some level of development in other sectors but these prominent things that are concerns to Nigerians and we are all worried about.. tell me when Mr President has come out to address them. Is it corruption, we are worse in the history of this country”.