Celebrities React To Maria’s Eviction From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

The eviction of Maria Chike Benjamin from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House on Sunday night has come as a shock to viewers and celebrities.

Maria was the third housemate to be evicted from the house after JMK and Sammie.

Reacting to Maria’s eviction, Uti Nwachukwu wrote, “This Babe was milked dry! Made a wild card! The only week she was HOH she couldn’t do anything with it! She executed the secret task perfectly! No immunity reward! Before nominations she was punished heavily and the HOH was told they couldn’t save her! And now she’s out👏🏾 SHOCKER.”

“Maria did so well, gave us so much to talk about, she worked so hard and it’s sad to see her leave early. Not worried though, Nollywood awaits. Will def miss Maria on the buzz, she gave us so much to talk about,” Toke Makinwa wrote.

Samklef wrote, “Maria don go house wow! This year big brother belike say people no get money to vote o! Sapa full everywhere.”