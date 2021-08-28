Celebrities Shower Encomiums On Mercy Johnson As She Clocks 37

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has received an outpour of love and blessings from her colleagues on her 37th birthday, Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The movie star who celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary to her husband, Prince Richard Okojie on Friday, August 27, 2021 has further released beautiful photos of herself on Saturday to celebrate her birthday.

Storming her comments section to wish her a happy birthday, celebrities such as Tonto Dikeh, Destiny Etiko, Waje have dropped good wishes for the mother of four.

Some have also taken to their respective pages to celebrate the movie star.

“Happy Birthday hun. Ha you for tell us fo wait, so we all celebrate all join. LLNP,” Tonto Dikeh wrote.

“Happy Birthday Mami,” Destiny Etiko wrote.

“Happy Birthday Maaaaami,” Ruth Kadiri wrote.