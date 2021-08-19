Check Out How You Can Leverage Opportunities in Tech to Power your Business in 9mobile’s Sponsored Instagram Session with TriciaBiz & Amusan

To mark this year’s International Youth Day celebration, Nigeria’s youth-friendly telecommunications company organized a virtual session on how young entrepreneurs can drive innovation in their business through technology.

The session, which was facilitated live on Instagram by popular business coach, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (Tricia Biz) and social entrepreneur, Olusola Amusan, attracted several young participants who joined in to learn more, on how they can leverage technology and innovation to drive business efficiency.

Commenting on the session, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mr. Abdulrahman Ado stated that the discussions tied into the global theme for this year’s international youth day celebration, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health” which highlights the very strategic and important roles youths play in the general context of the global economy for growth and sustainability.

He noted that in order to effectively play their part, the youths must be creative in their thinking and take advantage of the opportunities in technology to power innovation in their businesses.

Defining innovation, Tricia Biz noted that innovation doesn’t necessarily mean inventing something new or that has never been done before, but simply about improvement. ‘It is improving your current business to achieve your goals & objectives, grow your income, reach more people and impact more people.’

On his part, Amusan noted that with digitalization and globalization, the economic impact of technology and innovation is compelling and huge for the youths and entrepreneurs.

