Chelsea Beat Villarreal To Win UEFA Super Cup

Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikely hero as Chelsea lifted the European trophy by beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast.

The Spaniard was introduced late in extra time as a substitute for the shootout by Thomas Tuchel.

But this time he rewarded his manager’s faith with saves from Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol.

Marcos Alonso fed Kai Havertz down the right and from the German’s low cross, Hakim Ziyech swept home in the 27th minute.

However, Gerard Moreno equalised for the Spanish side in the 72nd minute to push the game into extra time.