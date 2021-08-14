Chelsea Thrash Crystal Palace In Season Opener

Champions league holder, Chelsea started its league campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

Fullback, Marcos Alonso whipped in Chelsea’s opener with a free-kick from about 22 yards in the 27th minute.

Christian Pulisic then blasted in a second via the underside of the bar after Vicente Guaita spilled Mason Mount’s cross in the 40th minute.

And Trevor Chalobah, who made his premier league debut, drove home from distance to seal the win in the 58th minute courtesy of Mateo Kovacic assist.

Palace improved slightly after the break, but Jordan Ayew’s header was their only effort on target.