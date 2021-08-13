Coastal Areas Need Special Security Outfit, Says Gov Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has appealed to the Federal Government to establish an outfit to secure waterways in riverine areas to reduce criminality and accidents.

He made the call when the Bayelsa State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Usman Ibrahim, paid him a visit in Government House, Yenagoa, on Thursday.

He stated that due to the riverine terrain of the state, there was a need to establish an outfit like the FRSC and give equal treatment to the waterways.

The governor expressed delight that road accidents had drastically reduced in the state, and urged the command to do more to reduce it to the barest minimum.

Diri, who lamented the lack of federal highways in the state, tasked men of the command to provide more signages at strategic positions and also educate road users on their meaning.