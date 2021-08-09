Come To Negotiating Table, Minister Appeals To Striking Doctors

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora has appealed to the striking National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to return to the negotiating table.

Dr. Mamora made the appeal on Monday while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

He stated that the ministry is not happy with what is going on because the primary duty of a doctor is to save lives and “any situation that can result in not completing that task is not one that is welcome anywhere.

“So we will continue to appeal to doctors to come to the negotiating table so that we will continue to keep people alive when they are sick in the hospital”.