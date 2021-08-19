Comedian AY Celebrates 50th Birthday

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has rolled out the drums in celebration of his golden jubilee birthday.

The entertainer has flooded his Instagram feed with studio photos of himself in different outfits to celebrate his special day.

The father of one can be seen beaming in most of his pictures.

“What looked like an impossible climb is landing me on the 5th floor in style. To God be all the glory #leoman #50shadesofhustle Happy birthday to RICHARD AYODEJI MAKUN #5thfloor #50shadesofhustle,” he captioned the photos.

The entertainment entrepreneur has also declared that he will credit the accounts of 50 followers randomly to celebrate his birthday.