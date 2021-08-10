Convince Nigeria Why You Should Produce Next President, Peter Obi Tells Southeast

Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi has expressed that the Southeast must convince other regions of its readiness to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

He stated this while speaking on Arise TV on Monday.

Obi stated that the Southeast must advance a “convincing argument” to the rest of Nigeria on why the region should take the slot.

He expressed that beyond having compelling points, Southeast embrace the politics of “engagement and consultation, and not confrontation”.

He said: “We need to convince the other people why it should be us. And you know we have a convincing argument for that. But it needs to be convincing. We are not going to hold a gun in their head and say you must come here.

“Politics is about engagement and consultation, and not confrontation. You consult and discuss with other people and say, ‘this is how we need to do it for us to have peaceful coexistence’.

“The decision will be done within the party. It’s not a question of my view or anybody’s view; it’s that of the party. Even if we say it should come to the South and the party zones it to the north, there’s nothing that can be done.

“These are major parties with a lot of members and stakeholders who will sit down and discuss at round tables. Politics, for me, is something you sit down at a roundtable, discuss and agree with each other.”