“Count Yourself Lucky If You’re In A Position To Help Me” – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has said that anyone who is in a position to help her should consider him or herself lucky.

According to the multimedia personality and brand influencer, she is confident because she knows her God. Hence, no one can threaten her peace.

In her words:

“The reason I can call anyone’s bluff is because I know my God, no one can threaten my peace. If u are in a position to help me count yourself lucky and privileged cos God chose to do it through you, if u don’t do it, he’ll raise someone else to. It’s not pride, it’s Godfidence.”