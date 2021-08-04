Court Restrains DSS, AGF From Arresting Sunday Igboho, Blocking His Bank Accounts

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Department of State Services and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami from arresting, the Yoruba nation agitator Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The court also restrained the DSS and Mr. Malami from intimidating, harassing, and blocking the bank accounts of Mr. Igboho.

The presiding Judge, Justice Akintola gave the order on Wednesday following an ex-parte motion moved by Mr. Igboho’s lawyer Yomi Aliu (SAN) at the court.

Speaking to journalists after the court proceedings, Mr Aliu said “The court has ordered that he must not be arrested, detained, killed in the next 14 days”.

The lawyer also said that his accounts should not be blocked.

The court order comes the same day when the DSS produced all 12 detained aides of Mr Igboho before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The apprehended aides have been accused of stockpiling arms to cause chaos in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Igboho is now being tried by the Benin court on fresh charges bordering on illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers, and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

The court on July 28 granted him access to medical care and ordered that he be transferred to another detention facility.

Igboho and his wife were arrested in Cotonou on July 19, while they tried to catch a flight to Germany.

The court, on Thursday, ordered his wife’s release and returned him to police custody.