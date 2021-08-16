COVID-19: Buhari, Others Isolate After UK Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari will go on isolation in line with COVID-19 protocols after spending about two weeks in London, the United Kingdom, the presidency has revealed.

Also billed to go on isolation are officials of the government who accompanied the president on the trip.

They include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Abubakar.

Also Read: Nigeria Records 636 New COVID-19 Cases, More Deaths

Buhari and members of the delegation, who travelled to London on July 26, returned to Nigeria on Friday after about two weeks.

They were received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, security chiefs as well as some presidential aides.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, stated that the officials would go on isolation in line with the guideline for international travels.