COVID-19: Delta Variant Not Synonymous With Delta State – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed that the ravaging Delta Variant Covid-19 pandemic is not in any way whatsoever synonymous with Nigeria’s Delta State.

He also tasked the people of the State to continue abiding with all the protocols against the pandemic.

Governor Okowa urged the people of Delta State to keep adhering to all the stipulated precautionary measures by wearing their face masks and using the sanitisers all the time.

He addressing the people in the course of his commissioning of executed projects in Sapele and Ethiope West Local Government Areas of the State respectively on Friday.

Governor Okowa noted with concern that many Nigerians have been carrying the erroneous belief that COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists in the country.

He said, “The numbers are now on the rise and prevalent, especially in Lagos State, Even though the Variant Delta is not synonymous with Delta State, I am seriously appealing to all the good people of Delta State to use the face mask and the sanitisers, as prescribed. We must all do the needful to ward off the pandemic in the State”.