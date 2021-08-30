COVID-19 Kills 7 People In Edo

The Team Leader, Edo State COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Ebomwonyi Osagie, on Monday, disclosed that the state has recorded seven COVID-19 related deaths recently.

Dr Ebomwoyi, who addressed journalists in Benin on the fight against the spread of the virus, said 228 new cases have been recorded in the state.

“The deaths recorded so far are unvaccinated persons. If they had been vaccinated, they may have survived.

“We have collected 1,1426 samples in this third wave out of which 228 are positive cases, 19 recoveries and seven deaths representing 15. 9 per cent.”

He explained that out of the four treatment centres in the state – Stella Obasanjo Hospital, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Irrua Specialist Hospital, Auchi General Hospital, one (UBTH) is on strike.

The team leader, who decried community transmission of the virus, urged people to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols of wearing facemasks, washing of hands, use of sanitiser, among others.

“We have Modena and AstraZeneca vaccines for residents. The measure taken by the government was to ensure the safety of the people,” he added.

He appealed to the people to make themselves available for vaccination in order to avoid more deaths.