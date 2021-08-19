COVID-19: Nigeria Records 1,149 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,149 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest number of infections in any single day since last February.

With the latest figure, the total number of infections in Nigeria now stands at 184,593.

The NCDC, which disclosed this on its official website handle on Thursday morning, said the 1,149 include the 393 reported from Lagos on Tuesday.

It said the 1,149 new cases were reported from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the NCDC, Lagos reported the highest number of infections with 680 cases, followed by Rivers with 157 and Akwa Ibom with 94.

Oyo State reported 56; Edo 36; FCT 34; Ogun 31; Ekiti 20 and Delta 16.

Abia, Nasarawa and Osun five each; Cross River, four; Plateau three; Sokoto two and Kano one.

The NCDC stated that Nigeria had now successfully treated 167,738 COVID-19 cases in the aftermath of the discharge of 279 patients on Wednesday.

It added that about 2,648,684 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria, a country with a population in excess of 200 million people.