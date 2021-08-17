COVID-19: UI Mulls Online Teaching, Learning

The management of the University of Ibadan has said it is considering online teaching and learning for the second semester of the 2020/2021 session as a result of rising cases of COVID-19 infection and deaths.

The institution’s registrar, Olubunmi O. Faluyi, in a release yesterday, had requested the Faculties to identify the courses to be taught online and those to be taught physically en route to the commencement of the blended mode of teaching and learning for the remaining part of the second semester of the 2020/2021 session.

She said the Emergency Remote Teaching Committee (ERTC), in its proposal to the Committee of Provosts and Deans (CoPD), in a meeting, held on the 11th August, 2021, had noted and recommended that more cases of COVID-19 were being announced nationwide.

‘These call for caution and proactive actions which should take into consideration, in the main, the review of the mode of teaching and learning in the second semester and, as a consequence, provide a safe way to undertake pedagogical activities on Nigerian university campuses

“With the daily rising cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19, and with several cases within the main and the College of Medicine/UCH campuses, the ERTC considered a proposal of blended teaching for the second-semester lectures in the University.”

‘The blended learning model should be officially decided in terms either of availability of sections of the student population for online or physical encounters or the categorization of courses as online or physical which neutralizes choice of location or keeps all students, in principle, in physical presence within and/or around the campus.”