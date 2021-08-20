Davido Congratulates Tiwa Savage On Release Of Her New EP

DMW head and Afrobeats music star, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has taken out time to congratulate female Afrobeats star, Tiwa Savage on her new EP, ‘Water & Garri’ released on Friday, August, 20, 2021.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories to hail the self-proclaimed number one African bad girl for dropping a hit project.

He further went on to reveal his favorite track on the EP which is the first track titled ‘Work Fada’ featuring Nas and Rich King.

“Water & Garri wey no need sugar!! Track 1 my fav!! @tiwasavage congrats sis!!!! 💙 💙 💙 💙 🌍 🌎 🌎 🌎,” he wrote.