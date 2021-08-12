Delta Variant: FG Won’t Consider Fresh Lockdown, Says Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has stated that another lockdown is not part of the Federal Government’s strategies for containing the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

He also stated that aside from the vaccines sourced free of charge, Nigeria has paid for about 30 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson specification.

The minister gave this assurance on Thursday at the weekly ministerial press briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the State House, Abuja.

He noted that the recorded cases of the Delta variant are not enough to require another lockdown.

Ehanire also revealed that since the prices of the one-shot vaccine plummeted, Nigeria hopes to purchase 40 million doses.

He said the government has received 176,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson doses while the remainder will be supplied in batches.

He assured Nigerians that the FG will purchase the majority of vaccines to be used, rather than depend on the ones given by other countries.