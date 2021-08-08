Disregard IPOB Stay-At-Home Order- Abia Govt Urges Residents

Abia Government has asked residents of the state to disregard the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The government’s directive was contained in a statement issued in Umuahia by the Commissioner for Information, Okiyi Kalu, on Sunday.

IPOB on July 30 ordered sit-at-home in the South-East every Monday, until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released from the custody of the Department of State Services.

It threatened to shut down economic activities in the region, adding that violators of the order would be visited with violence.

Reacting to the order, the Abia government advises “law-abiding citizens and visitors to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation.”

Kalu stated that adequate security had been provided to ensure the safety of lives and property in all parts of the state.