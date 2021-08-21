Divorce: Paul Okoye should sell his pride & apologize to his estranged wife Anita — Concerned fan

Reports have made the rounds on social media of celebrity couple, Paul and Anita Okoye, getting set to part ways.

The report gained prominence on social media after what appeared to be their divorce papers leaked on the internet.

In a new report carried by Instablog, the mother of three allegedly demanded $15,000 (N7.8M) monthly as spousal support.

According to the blogsite, part of the documents in the petition she filed before an Abuja High Court reads:

“Payment of a monthly maintenance sum of $15,000.00 (N7.8m) for the general welfare, education and health of the three children of the union who are presently in schools in the United States of America until they are of age.”

The post which has since gone viral has sparked mixed reactions amongst internet users. While some have expressed shock at the amount of money Anita is demanding, others see it as karma for the singer.

A particular social media user identified as Wisdom Atasie wrote:

