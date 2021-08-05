Doctors’ Strike: State Govts Responsible For Most Of NARD’s Demands, Says Ehanire

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has stated that most of the requests being made by the National Association of Resident Doctors are within the jurisdiction of the state governments.

He disclosed this during a media press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Ehanire stated that the association was using the anxiety surrounding the third wave of COVID-19 to push its demands.

He said, “Seven out of the 12 demands presented by NARD are within the jurisdiction of the state governments. This is not a just move to call for a nationwide strike.

“In their notice titled 25th July 2021, they mentioned states like Imo, Kaduna, Delta and Lagos. The Federal Government can not force these states to do anything.

“For the issues surrounding the Federal Government, not all of these issues are for the ministry of health, the payment lies within the power of the Accountant General of the Federation. We are also working with other agencies to sort out some of these issues.”

The minister also stated that he hoped the doctors will understand that going on strike now will not give doctors a good image.

He said, “I believe they will call a meeting and reassess some of the issues they tabled.

“We already have people who have retired coming in to say they want to step in. This is not a good time to go on strike.”