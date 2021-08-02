Don’t Trust APC, PDP Again, Jega Tells Nigerians

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Muhammad Jega, has warned Nigerians not to trust the two major parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as they have failed to make a positive change in the 20 years they have been in power.

Professor Jega is referring to the coming general election in 2023, begging that Nigerians should consider taking another alternative but not to trust the two parties again, as they woefully failed to make progress in the nation.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Jega said the negative role played by the two parties over the years was a clear indication that there was no need to trust that they would change the landscape if they were given another chance.

He said: “Both the APC and the PDP have ruled the country but all we have seen, they do not mean reform. If you look at the fight against corruption, all the people who are said to be thieves and will be punished because they stole under “PDP, they have now defected to the APC, and nothing happen to them.

“That is why we believe it is time to create a platform for all good people should join, and contribute to the cause of change in Nigeria. So this is the reason why I have already registered with the PRP as a party member to see how I can help Nigeria,” Jega said.

According to him it is high time that just because they are university lecturers, they should fold hands and watch bad politicians to ruin the country, adding that since the good ones in the two ruling parties cannot tell the truth and bring changes, they vowed to do that through their new party.

“Even if you are a good person, and you are in their party you can’t do anything, then there should be a different party that will bring good people together and work towards saving the country, he added.

According to the university lecturer, “I have been a university lecturer since 1979, now 40 years, so what I read and observed during my tenure as chairman of INEC, and the way our politicians are doing before and after winning election is alarming. The way they are running the country honestly indicates fear.”

The former INEC boss added that all the problems facing Nigeria were caused by lack of good governance, leading some to call for divisions and secession in the nation.