DSS Releases Eight Igboho’s Aides, Four Still In Custody

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released eight of the 12 aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, in its custody.

Lawyer to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed their release on Monday at a press conference in Abuja.

The detained persons have been in the custody of the security agency 61 days after they were arrested by security operatives in early July.

Those released on August 30 are Abdullateef Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Diekola Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem, and Taiwo Tajudeen.

The DSS, however, refused to release the remaining four persons, contrary to an order of the court that granted bail to the entire 12 aides of the Yoruba Nation agitator in the custody of the agency.

Those held back by the security agency include Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday.

While briefing reporters on the development, Olajengbesi insisted that all his clients must be released in accordance with the order of the court, having fulfilled all the requirements for their bail.

He also asked the DSS to give account for the two associates of Sunday Igboho who were killed on July 1 during the raid of the Yoruba Nation agitator’s house in Ibadan, Oyo State.