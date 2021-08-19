EFCC Arrests Former Abia State Governor Theodore Orji

Former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji has arrested operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor’s arrest was confirmed by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.

He is currently a lawmaker representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the Senate.

He was reportedly intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10 am on Thursday and brought to the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja for the continuation of his interrogation.

He is being quizzed alongside his son, Chinedu, the current Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, who turned himself in this afternoon upon learning of his father’s arrest.

Senator Orji and his sons, Chinedu and Ogbonna, are under investigation by the EFCC for offences bordering on misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.