EFCC Releases Former Abia State Governor Theodore Orji

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Theodore Orji has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Senator was reportedly on his way to London when he was picked up by EFCC operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday.

The anti-graft agency stated that Orji is being interrogated over corrupt financial dealing while serving as Governor between 2007 and 2015.

The EFCC added that sometime last year, Senator Orji had approached the agency and requested for the release of his travel documents to enable him go to Dubai for medical treatment.

Also Read: EFCC Arrests Former Abia State Governor Theodore Orji

However, the EFCC noted, the serving Senator failed to return the travel document.

The Commission stated that it has asked Orji to report at the EFCC headquarters again on Friday for the continuation of his interrogation.

However, the lawmaker, currently representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the Senate, has denied being detained, claiming that the EFCC officials only accosted him as he was on his way to London for a routine medical check-up in London.