EFCC Seals Off Kwankwaso’s Property In Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed off a property of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso on Miller Road in Kano metropolis.

A two-term governor of Kano, Kwankwaso represented Kano Central Senatorial District at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019.

The EFCC operatives told newsmen that the sealing was a follow up on a petition sent to the commission by some members of the family of Ismaila Gwarzo, a former National Security Adviser.

The agency said the family members had alleged that one Abdullahi Muazu Gwarzo (Baba Gandu), a former MD of the defunct REMASAB in Kano, sold the property belonging to the family to Kwankwaso and refused to remit the money to the family.

“The issue regarding the sealing is a personal issue among members of Ismaila Gwarzo’s family and Kwankwaso was only involved because he was a buyer of one of the property”, the source said.

In a petition, one Barrister Mustapha Danjuma, who wrote on behalf of Engineer Abubakar Maisha’ani and Alhaji Najumai Garba Kobo, had alleged that Kwankwaso received contributions of N70 million from each of the 44 local government councils (totaling N3.08billion) towards his presidential primary in 2015.

Kwankwaso had contested the APC presidential primary in 2015 but lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He later defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, had confirmed to newsmen that the commission was investigating allegations contained in petition.