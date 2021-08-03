El-Rufai Condemns Kauru Attacks

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack, on Monday, which spanned Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho and Kikoba villages in Kauru Local Government Areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday.

The statement noted that a report from the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven stated that the armed assailants attacked the mentioned villages early on Monday morning which left six residents dead.

“The deceased has been identified as, Joseph Maza, Timvan Cibi Ciwo, Monday Titus, Asabe Magani, Laraba Danladi and Yosi Danladi.

“Responding to a distress call, troops arrived at the location and engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

“In addition to the casualties, it was reported that eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle and a generator were razed during the attack. Some maize crops were also destroyed.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his sadness over the attack and condemned it as an act of depraved entities stripped of every shred of humanity.

“He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and sent his condolences to their families. The Governor tasked security agencies working in the area to sustain thorough investigations into the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing in the general area. The government will keep the public abreast of developments in Kauru LGA.

“Similarly, the military and other security agencies are working with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau States, towards containing the renewed cycle of violence in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State and Bassa LGA of Plateau State respectively.”