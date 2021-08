Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of late Nigerian Head of State, Major General J.T.U. Aguiyi-Ironsi, is dead.

The former First Lady died peacefully Monday morning. She was 97.

Victoria’s husband Aguiyi-Ironsi was the supreme commander of the National Military Government for six months before being overthrown and assassinated in the 1966 Nigerian counter-coup.

Following the death of her husband, Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, never re-married.

Details Later.