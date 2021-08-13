Fayemi To Resident Doctors: Make A Compelling Case, But Don’t Use Strikes

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has asked the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to make a compelling case but without using strikes.

He stated this while speaking at the 100th anniversary of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, stated that the issues resident doctors have raised are important.

Represented by Banji Filani, Ekiti commissioner of health, the governor stated that the doctors should be able to make their case in such a way that will draw sympathy to them.

“I would like to touch briefly on the ongoing strike by the NARD,” he said.

“Whilst the issues raised are relevant, the effectiveness of strikes as a tool for negotiation are up for debate.

“As doctors, our approach to labour and other work-related issues must focus on compelling and irrefutable arguments that provide opportunities to gain friends/sympathies across several industries.”