Femi Adesina: NDA Attack Deliberately Orchestrated To Make Government Look Bad

Femi Adesina, Senior Special Adviser to the President has expressed that the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) was a deliberate attempt to make government look bad and discourage the military in its fight against insecurity.

Adesina stated this in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He said those who undermine the efforts of the military are ungrateful.

“What really happened at the elite military academy? What was the intention? Simple. An attack on the soft underbelly of the forces of good. It was deliberate, contrived, orchestrated, all to make government look bad, and pump discouragement into the military at a time they were poised to make a decisive end of the security challenges,” he wrote.

“Strike at their jugular, and get the motley crowd wailing. The emergency analysts will come with false narratives, the opposition political parties and interest groups with negative mindsets will trumpet it, and make it seem as if the Heavens were falling. What a country! What a people! They value nothing, appreciate nothing. Except for those who understand.

“As President Buhari has said, the NDA attack was meant to throw a dampener into the morale of our military. And the negative chorus, always on standby, is reinforcing the intention. But some people know better, and they will not be discouraged. Let those playing negative politics with security and human lives continue. The days of evildoers are numbered in this country. God is always on the side of good people.

“Emperor Haile Selassie said it, and it was rendered into music by Bob Marley: ‘for we have confidence in the victory of good over evil.’ We will not rejoice at iniquity, at evil. We will not pump discouragement into our troops, nor into a government working hard to improve our fortunes, despite the strong winds of adversity. We believe the word of God: ‘The wicked shall be a ransom for the righteous, and the transgressors for the upright. (Proverbs 21:18).’