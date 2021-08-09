FG Postpones COVID-19 Vaccination Due To ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

The Federal Government has postponed the second phase of the national vaccination programme.

The second phase was expected to kickstart on Tuesday after the US donated over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

But in a statement on Sunday, a spokesperson in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said the start of the exercise had been moved due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“A new date will be communicated, please,” the statement added.

Only about one percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, so far.

On Sunday, Nigeria recorded 471 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus as resident doctors across the country continue to strike over unpaid benefits.

The new cases were reported on Sunday from 13 states, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria has recently seen an uptick in new cases of COVID-19 as fears of a third wave continues to loom.

To prepare for the surge in new cases, the government has advised Nigerians to adhere to health protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing, especially in indoor settings.